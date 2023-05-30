Tim Hortons at Pine Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard is changing its hours of business for the foreseeable future following a violent attack on one of its workers.
The owners of the business said the dining room will be open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily and the drive-thru will operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“We are horrified by the incident that took place in our restaurant on Sunday night and heartbroken for our team member who was viciously attacked. We are doing everything we can to assist the Niagara Falls Police Department as they investigate, Richard Sabin, district manger, of CRB Holdings Inc/ Tim Hortons.
Niagara Falls Police Chief John Faso said Tuesday he's aware of a video making the rounds on social media that shows a group of individuals assaulting an employee behind the counter at the Tim Hortons coffee shop at the corner of Pine Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard.
While aware of the video, Faso said he could not respond to the media inquiry without prior authorization from Mayor Robert Restaino's office.
The newspaper contacted City Administrator Anthony Restaino Tuesday morning. He later replied, "The police department is investigating, and we have nothing further to report at this time."
The condition of the worker is not officially known at this time.
The video, which has been posted to several Facebook pages as of Tuesday morning, appears to have been taken by an individual with a cell phone. The video begins with footage from outside the store and shows a white SUV pulling into the coffee shop parking lot. The driver of the vehicle is shown on the video exiting the vehicle and entering the restaurant followed by several other people. After exchanging some words with workers inside the coffee shop, the driver is shown moving around and behind the counter where she approaches what appears to be a female worker near the drive-through window. At that point, the video shows the driver along with several other individuals grabbing the Tim Hortons employee and punching her repeatedly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.