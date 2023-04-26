A Falls teenager has died from wounds he suffered in an Ashland Avenue shooting.
Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives confirmed the death of the 16-year-old on Tuesday, but said their investigation is still in the “earliest stages.”
On Wednesday, investigators said they were still gathering evidence and searching for a possible motive in the case.
Police said the gunfire erupted around 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Ashland Avenue. Arriving patrol officers found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
They also found the teen suffering from a serious wound to his lower abdomen.
Both victims were transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment of their wounds. The man was transferred to Erie County Medical Center and later released.
The teen was originally listed in critical condition at NFMMC, but was later transferred to the trauma unit at the Erie County Medical Center. He died at ECMC on Tuesday morning.
Detectives have not identified the teenager but the Gazette has confirmed he is Nakhii Williams of the Falls.
The shooting appeared to take place between a front and rear home on Ashland Avenue. Yellow crime scene tape cordoned off the area between the two residences.
Investigators seized a handgun that they believe was used in the incident. Crime Scene Unit detectives also recovered spent shell casings at the scene.
Detectives indicated that they had “interviewed several people” in connection with the shooting. They did not characterize those people as witnesses.
