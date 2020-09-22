Falls police are looking for the suspect who intentionally started a fire under a 2013 Lexus Suburban early Monday morning on Niagara Avenue.
The incident occurred about 6 a.m. on the 1800 block of Niagara Avenue. Arriving officers encountered a man holding a bucket yelling, “It’s out!” Police had the man and the wife of the owner of the SUV move away until Falls firefighters could confirm the fire was out.
Police said the SUV suffered damage to its driver’s side.
The man said he was neighbor and he discovered the SUV on fire while leaving for work. The man said while putting out the fire he noticed an unknown liquid dripping from the vehicle.
The wife, who police said was visibly upset, said her husband was currently out of town but noted her home’s surveillance system. When officers checked the footage, it showed a man start something on fire and throw it under the SUV and then walk across Niagara Avenue.
Crime Scene Unit officers and detectives were called to continue the investigation.
