A Niagara Falls man was taken into custody following a high-speed chase in Rochester Wednesday following the investigation of a stabbing incident in Wheatfield.
Marques Green, 28, of Niagara Falls, has been charged with first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon following the incident Wednesday morning at Silipos on Williams Road where police said Green stabbed a 33-year-old Niagara Falls man. The stabbing victim is in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center.
After the stabbing, Green was located in the City of Rochester and was taken into custody after a short police chase with the New York State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Investigators say US Marshals took Green into custody at the scene on Dewey Avenue at Driving Park in Rochester. Green, a female passenger, and two troopers were all taken to an area hospital with what police say are minor injuries, according to local media reports.
Green was transported to the Niagara County Jail where he awaits arraignment.
