BUFFALO — A Falls man, previously convicted to rape, will be going back to prison for failing to register as a sex offender.
U.S. District Court Judge John Sinatra Jr. sentenced Dale Dulac, 59, of the Falls, to 37 months in prison for his conviction on a single count of failing to register as a sex offender during a proceeding in federal court in Buffalo.
Federal prosecutors said that Dulac was convicted in Niagara County Court, in March 1993, on a charge of first-degree rape. He was sentenced to a prison term of 12 to 25 years.
In October 1993, Dulac was convicted of first-degree rape in Erie County Court and sentenced to serve 5 to 10 years in prison. That sentence was to run consecutive to the Niagara County sentence.
Dulac was paroled in October 2015 and was placed on the New York State Sex Offender Registy.
On Sept. 24, 2019, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision issued an arrest warrant for Dulac after a parole officer visited his home in Niagara Falls and discovered that he no longer lived there.
Dulac was arrested, a few weeks later, in California, for stealing a purse and was sentenced to serve 64 months in prison for that crime. Authorities then charged that between Sept. 23 and Oct. 7, 2019, Dulac failed to register in the state of California as a sex offender and failed to update his registration status in New York.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.