A man fleeing from police early Saturday morning was taken into custody after driving into a tree in the LaSalle section of the city.
The incident occurred about 2 a.m. Saturday when Falls police attempted to stop a 2013 Cadillac XTS near 70th Street and Lindbergh Avenue. The male driver didn’t stop and instead continued south on 70th, then turning onto Frontier.
The driver continued eastbound and then purposefully drove off-road in an attempted to cut through 71st Street to 72nd Street using the pedestrian pathway, when he crashed into a tree near 72nd Street and Frontier Avenue.
An officer was able to take the male into custody after the crash. He was transported to the Niagara Falls City Jail.
The identity of the suspect and the charges he’s facing weren’t immediately available.
