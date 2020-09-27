Niagara Falls police were called to the area of 2200 block of Hyde Park Boulevard about 3:05 a.m. Saturday for a report of a large group of people arguing.
The first officer to arrive said about 50 people were in front of a home on the 2600 block of Ontario Avenue. The officer said people were in the middle of the street and on the front lawn and porch of the home all arguing and yelling at each other.
Once additional officers arrived, police began trying to disperse the crowd but while doing so, a large fist fight broke out in the middle of Ontario Avenue. Due to the fact police were outnumbered, an officer said he sprayed pepper spray into the air around those fighting. At that point, people began to flee the area.
As people left, officers said they saw a woman in a Ford Escape parked in front of the home on Ontario Avenue drive away at a high rate of speed and crash into a Dodge Durango that was parked and unoccupied on the street. The woman then drove off. Officers were able to get the license plate of the striking vehicle before it fled the area.
