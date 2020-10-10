Falls police arrested a 39-year-old city man after they were able to remove a handgun from his hoodie while he was sleeping in an SUV parked at Hyde Park Boulevard and Packard Road early Saturday morning.
Police were called to the area about 3:45 a.m. Saturday to check the welfare of a man sleeping behind the wheel of the SUV. Arriving officers said they knocked on the vehicle’s window several times but it failed to wake Felix M.R. Davis, 39, 475 24th St.
Upon opening the SUV’s door, the officer said they noticed Davis had his arms crossed inside his hoodie and that the pocket contained a large bulky object. Peering into the pocket, the officer said they spotted the barrel of a handgun. The officer was able to remove the 9mm Hi-Point handgun with Davis still sleeping.
With the help of a second officer, Davis was eventually awoken and removed from the SUV. Officers found two 9mm rounds in his pockets. No other illegal items were found in the SUV.
Officers said once out of the vehicle, Davis repeatedly told them he’d just bought the SUV and gun on Friday and he was sorry for having the gun.
Davis was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, circumventing an interlock device, driving without a license, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and driving without insurance.
