Niagara Falls police are turning to the public to help identify a robbery suspect.
About 4 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect walked into a store in the 1700 block of Pine Avenue motioned like he was armed with a weapon and demanded cash from the clerk.
Upon exiting the building, the suspect had to wait for traffic to walk southbound across Pine Avenue at 17th Street. The suspect was last seen walking west in the 400 block alley that connects 17th to 16th streets.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 30-40 years old, medium build, about 5-foot-10 with short black hair and facial stubble. The suspect was wearing a red homemade fabric mask with sparkles on it, a black hooded sweatshirt with white stripes and baggy jeans
Falls police are asking anyone that was in the area at the time and may have seen the suspect to contact them at 286-4553 or 286-4711.
