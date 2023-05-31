Law enforcement sources said Wednesday night that arrests appear to be “imminent” in an investigation into a vicious attack inside a Tim Hortons restaurant at Pine Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard Sunday night.
The attack left a Falls woman, identified as the restaurant manager, seriously injured and hospitalized.
Sources say two adults and two juveniles are at the center of the investigation and could face charges.
The incident has triggered outrage in the community. Mayor Robert Restaino called the attack “a senseless act” and said Falls police detectives have been working tirelessly to identify the suspects responsible for the for the incident. He said his office did not have an update on the condition of the employee who was taken to a hospital in Erie County following the attack.
Restaino said he did meet on Wednesday with several Falls pastors to discuss what the city and the community can do to stem violence like the Horton’s attack in the future. While the mayor said there was agreement that violence is “never the right answer”, there is no easy solution to stopping it.
“As long as there are people who resort to that, who believe that can solve their problem, you are going to have incidents like (the one on Sunday),” Restaino said. “You are going to have shootings at malls and stores. You’re going to have all that stuff. It’s a real sad situation of just the current climate everywhere. From coast to coast, you just read and hear there’s just a lack civility.”
And in response to social media criticism of crime in the Falls, the mayor said his administration is proactively addressing public safety. The mayor said he believes one of the best ways to address violence in the city is to work to combat poverty, which is often a contributing factor to criminal activity.
The brutal assault prompted the restaurant owner to change the hours of the coffee shop’s operations “for the foreseeable future.”
Falls Police Superintendent John Faso said Wednesday that Criminal Investigation Division detectives were “making good progress” on the case, aided by video of the incident captured by security camera’s inside the restaurant, as well as cell phone video posted to multiple social media web sites.
The cell phone video shows the incident unfolding outside the restaurant when a white SUV pulls into the parking lot. The driver of the vehicle can be seen getting out of the SUV and then entering the restaurant, followed by several other adults and juveniles.
After the suspects engage in an exchange with workers inside the restaurant, the driver of the SUV can be seen moving around and behind the front counter. Once behind the counter, the suspect approaches the victim, who was near a drive-thru window.
The video shows the driver of the SUV and other suspects grabbing the restaurant manager and repeatedly punching her in the head and body.
Police detectives said that just a short time before the incident, the manager had ordered a group of juveniles to leave the restaurant after they had become disruptive and unruly. Investigators said one of the juveniles had reportedly felt “disrespected” while leaving the coffee shop.
Detectives believe the adults who can been seen assaulting the manager are linked to the juveniles who had been forced to leave the restaurant.
As a result of the attack, the Tim Hortons owner said the restaurant dining room will now only be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. The drive-thru window will operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“We are horrified by the incident that took place in our restaurant on Sunday night and heartbroken for our team member who was viciously attacked. We are doing everything we can to assist the Niagara Falls Police Department as they investigate, Richard Sabin, district manger, of CRB Holdings Inc/ Tim Hortons said.
