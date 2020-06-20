Falls police reported that kids were aiming fireworks at them as they were responding to the scene of a fire at a convenience store in the 1800 block of Niagara Street late Friday night.
Police initially responded to Andy’ Food Mart, 1822 Niagara St., about 10:25 p.m. Friday for a report of a fire at the store. The fire appeared to have started on the southwest corner of the business. It was quickly extinguished by arriving Falls firefighters.
Officers noted that there was a group of “kids” shooting off fireworks from the corner of 19th and Welch Avenue and it was believed they started the fire. When officers first arrived on the scene and were attempting to extinguish the fire they said the kids were aiming fireworks toward them and shooting them off as well.
When police attempted to approach the group, they scattered and ran off in different directions.
The amount of damage to the business was not listed in the report.
