Niagara Falls police are investigating two armed robbery incidents that occurred Friday and Saturday in the city.
About 8 a.m. Friday, officers were called to a discount store on the 2100 block of Hyde Park Boulevard where a clerk reported being robbed at knifepoint.
The clerk said a white man wearing a navy blue long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, a blue and grey Adidas hat with a red face mask and sunglasses came into the store, grabbed a package of Nutter Butter cookies and came to the register. After the clerk rang up the cookies and as she opened her cash register drawer, the man pulled out a knife, pointed it at her and demanded cash. After turning over about $100, the clerk said the man left the store.
Officers searched the area but didn’t find anyone matching his description. A neighborhood surveillance camera was being checked for images of the man. The entire incident was also caught by store surveillance cameras.
About 24 hours later, officers were called to the 400 block of 19th Street where a 30-year-old Falls woman said she robbed at gunpoint.
The woman said she was standing in front of home on the street waiting for an Uber about 8 a.m. when a 5-foot-8 Black man with shaved hair and wearing a grew sweatshirt and jeans walked up to her, pulled out a Magnum six-round revolver, put it in her face and demanded money. The woman said she gave him $420 from her bra and told him she had a small child and it wasn’t worth it.
The man took the money and ran up an alley. She said she could identify the suspect if she saw him again.
