Falls police responded to several shots fired incidents in the city’s North End early Saturday morning.
About 4:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 1300 block of Niagara Avenue for a report of shots fired and met up with the occupants of a home there.
One of the men said he had been sleeping in second-floor bedroom when he was awoken by banging on the side of the home and when he got out of bed, the room’s window shattered. He said he looked out of the window as he heard two gunshots but didn’t see anything. A second man in the home also told police he didn’t see anyone.
Officers found two shell casings in the street in front of the home.
Shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to 21st Street and Calumet Avenue after a resident reported hearing two gunshots.
Arriving officers found four shell casings in the intersection of 21st and Calumet. A witness reported seeing a vehicle fleeting the area at a high rate of speed shortly before police arrived. Officers couldn’t find any damage to homes or cars in the area.
Surveillance cameras that may have been focused on the intersection were located by police.
Later Saturday afternoon, police were called to the 1500 block of Whitney Avenue where a resident showed officers seven 40-caliber shell casings in front of their garage in the alley. Officers noted that the resident had already circled the shell casings in chalk prior to their arrival.
He said he heard the gunfire shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.