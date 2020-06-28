Police quickly track down man who stole $250 from business tip jar
The suspect in the theft from a tip jar at a 19th Street business was quickly tracked down and arrested after an officer recognized the man from a video of the incident.
Officer Scott Warme said he was alerted to the theft of about $250 from the tip jar at the Little Bakery on 19th Street on Saturday afternoon. Video on Facebook showed the suspect, who Warme was familiar with.
With another officer, Warme visited the home of Christopher J. Scrivano, 56, 8 Mason Drive. He was eventually brought to the business where he was positively identified by staff who said he took the money while they were busy filling his order.
Scrivano was charged with petit larceny.
