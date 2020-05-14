Falls police are investigating what they believe was a suicide at the Niagara Towers Apartments in the 900 block of Cedar Avenue.
Falls firefighters said they were called out at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a woman falling from a 13th floor window at the high-rise apartment complex. When they arrived, firefighters said they found the victim lying in front of the complex.
Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives are looking into the death, but have tentatively ruled it a suicide. Police are not releasing any information about the victim.
The 18-story complex houses 200 apartments, primarily rented to seniors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.