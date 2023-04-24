Ashland shooting

Falls police and ambulance crews are on the scene of a shooting incident on the 1300 block of Ashland Avenue.

 Photo by RobShots

Niagara Falls police are on the scene of a shooting with two victims on Ashland Avenue. 

Police were called to the 1300 block of Ashland Avenue about 11:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when information becomes available.

