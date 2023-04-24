Occasional light rain. High near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 24, 2023 @ 1:58 pm
Falls police and ambulance crews are on the scene of a shooting incident on the 1300 block of Ashland Avenue.
Niagara Falls police are on the scene of a shooting with two victims on Ashland Avenue.
Police were called to the 1300 block of Ashland Avenue about 11:30 a.m.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when information becomes available.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.