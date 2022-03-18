Niagara Falls police are investigating a Thursday night crash involving one of its patrol cruisers at 11th Street and North Avenue.
The officer, a 12-year veteran, was pursuing a vehicle on North Avenue Extension that had driven off from an attempted traffic stop about 10:20 p.m. Thursday. During the pursuit, the patrol vehicle struck another vehicle as it was traveling through the intersection of North and 11th Street.
The driver of the Toyota, a 17-year-old Niagara Falls woman, suffered a head injury and was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to be treated. She was listed in stable condition on Friday. Her two passengers, both 18-year-old women, were not injured.
The police officer is a 12-year veteran of the department. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to be evaluated.
The crash is under investigation by the Niagara Falls Police Department's Crash Management Unit.
