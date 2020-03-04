Falls police investigators discuss how they cracked infamous cold case

Editors Note: In mid-December, Falls police reached-out to Gazette reporter Rick Pfeiffer to alert him that they were on the verge of cracking an infamous cold case homicide. They offered Pfeiffer a chance to report, in detail, on the diligent and dogged detective work it had taken to find a suspect in the murder of Terri Lynn Bills. This is the inside story of how they caught the man they believe is Bills’ killer.
Further editors note: This is an edited version of the original story reported by Rick Pfeiffer. It has been modified to comply with a protective order requested by Niagara County prosecutors and issued by Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon.
The call to Terri Lynn Bills’ family came in early January.
Falls Police investigators wanted them to come to headquarters for a meeting.
“They thought we were calling them to tell them we had found more (body) parts,” Criminal Investigation Division commander Capt. Kelly Rizzo said. “It never occurred to me that they would think that.”
But Rizzo, and cold case Detective Troy Earp, had other news. They were ready to charge a suspect in the gruesome dismemberment killing of Bills.
The five-year-old cold case had gotten very warm.
A horrific discovery
The investigation into the death of Terri Lynn Bills began unfolding on the night of June 16, 2015.
Two women, passing by an abandoned home on Willow Avenue noticed a terrible stench coming from Inside the home. One of the women decided to investigate the smell and went inside.
When she looked into the stairwell that led to the basement, she saw what appeared to be a human torso. The head and limbs had been removed from the body.
Police were mystified.
“We have a dead body in the house, we don’t know if it’s a man or woman yet,” Falls Police Capt. Mike Trane said at the time. “We don’t know how long the body has been in the house.”
Two days later, the torso was identified. Bills, 46 then, had not been seen for about 10 days before the discovery of her torso.
A sense of fear immediately gripped the city. The case, already classified as a homicide, bore shocking similarities to the unsolved murder of Loretto Jo Gates almost three years earlier.
The Gates murder mystery began on Aug. 29, 2012, when Canadian law enforcement agencies recovered a torso that was found floating in the lower Niagara River. DNA testing on the torso led to a preliminary identification of the body as Gates, a then-missing Falls mother of three.
A week later, Canadian authorities in Niagara Falls, Ont., recovered an arm and leg that were spotted by a fisherman in the Whirlpool rapids. Those remains were also linked to Gates.
Two days after that discovery, on Sept. 8, 2012, a passer-by noticed a bag floating in Hyde Park Lake, just off Duck Island and pulled the bag to shore. Inside the plastic garbage bag, investigators found Gates’ head and her other arm.
Gates, who was 30 when she disappeared, had last been seen four days before her torso was found, when she left her home to go to a convenience store across the street.
Some in the city were sure a serial killer was on the loose.
“It is hard not to make that connection due to some of the similarities, most notably the condition of these ladies when they were discovered,” Rizzo told reporters not long after the Bills’ torso was identified. “They are also related through marriage, share some physical characteristics and led similar lifestyles.”
But Rizzo said Earp, the lead detective in the Bills case, never bought into that theory.
“Of course, there was the fear it was the same person (in the Gates and Bills cases).You have the fear, is this a pattern?” Rizzo said. “But Troy always stuck to the idea it wasn’t the same guy. I don’t know how he knew, but he knew.”
Chasing leads
Veteran homicide investigators have a saying, “Everyone is a suspect.” And that was certainly the case in the Bills investigation.
“A lot of suspects,” Rizzo said of the list of potential killers.
And that led Falls cops, in the weeks after the discovery of Bills’ body, to seek the assistance of other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. A task force of 90 officers and agents hit the Cataract City streets, knocking on doors and searching fields, looking for leads.
They ended up with 700 leads and even more suspects. But in Rizzo’s words, “None of them panned out.”
As the leads from the task force were drying up, Earp began looking at Bills’ two cell phones. He painstakingly traced all the numbers he could find on the phones.
One of the numbers traced back to Yasin Abdu-Sabur. The phone number was subscribed to Abdu-Sabur, and a girlfriend he was living with in the Falls.
There also appeared to be a connection between Abdu-Sabur and Bills.
“Abdu-Sabur had some text message exchanges with Terri,” Rizzo said. “There were actually a large amount of exchanges. And the texts stopped on the day she went missing (sometime after June 5, 2015).”
Earp began looking for Abdu-Sabur, without much luck.
“Then suddenly, one day, he just turned his Facebook page back on,” Earp said. “So we kinda watched him from afar.”
Investigators discovered that Abdu-Sabur had moved from the Falls to Gasport with his girlfriend.
Then Abdu-Sabur “went ghost” again.
“We looked at him in the beginning,” Rizzo said. “We had him on our radar, but it didn’t pan out at first.”
Enter the FBI
In 2016, the Federal Bureau of Investigation offered the assistance of a forensic anthropologist, an expert in serial killers and dismemberment slayings. The anthropologist poured over the physical evidence from both the Gates and Bills cases.
In his report, he agreed with Earp. He believed that there had probably been two two killers.
“When you have a serial killer, they tend to get better at what they do,” Rizzo said. “But (the anthropologist) said the cuts (on the bones) in the Bills case were not as clean as in the Gates case. That suggested to him we had two killers.”
The feds were on the same page as Earp.
A move to South Carolina
While Earp went to work on the case, Abdu-Sabur was on the move.
In what his girlfriend would later describe as an effort to re-set their relationship, the pair moved to Spartanburg, South Carolina. The move didn’t appear to work.
On April 11, 2018, Abdu-Sabur popped back up on the radar of Falls Police detectives when they learned he’d been arrested on domestic violence and child neglect charges in South Carolina. The complaining victim was the girlfriend he lived with in Gasport and had moved south with.
It was a double break in the case. Not only did investigators know where Abdu-Sabur was, they knew he was behind bars and no longer a threat to the public.
“It allowed us to not rush, without worrying he’d (kill) again,” Rizzo said.
The Pierce Avenue connection
Earp had developed information that Abdu-Sabur had lived in a home in the 1500 block of Pierce Avenue at the time of Bills disappearance. The home was well-known to police, with ties to both gang activity and a 2008 homicide.
In May 2019, Earp and Crime Scene Unit commander Capt. Nick Paonessa reached out to the home’s current owner and asked to take a “walk” through the house. As they went to the stairway that led to the home’s basement, Paonessa spotted a tiny spot of red on a door frame.
It was a needle in a haystack.
“That’s the joy of having a guy like Nick. It was blood,” Rizzo said. “And when it was tested, it came back to Terri Lynn Bills.”
Disposing of the body
Investigators believe Bills was either beaten to death or strangled.
Police said they learned Abdu-Sabur decided to dismember Bills because the Gates case was still unsolved.
“He thought if he dismembered (his victim) it would give him an alibi, because he was incarcerated when Gates went missing,” Rizzo said.
When it came to disposing of her torso, Abdu-Sabur had that all figured out.
First he got a shopping cart that didn’t make much noise. Then he put Bills’ torso in a large garbage bag and then placed it in the shopping cart.
He then took garbage bags filled with empty bottles and cans and placed them on top of the body in the bag. Police learned that Abdu-Sabur did that because, “The cops don’t stop guys out at night with bags full of cans.”
Rizzo said Abdu-Sabur’s planning was perfect.
“He’s right. The can collectors, they blend-in like furniture,” Rizzo said. “They aren’t causing any trouble and you stop noticing them. And his ability to think like that is crazy.”
Abdu-Sabur pushed the cart about a block and a half, to the abandoned home at 1129 Willow Ave., and dumped Bills’ torso inside.
Back to Pierce Avenue
In September 2019, police returned to the home at 1526 Pierce Ave., armed with a search warrant and a transportable storage pod. Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Crime Scene Investigation Unit and investigators with the Traffic Division’s Crash Management Unit spent four days at the home gathering evidence.
Despite Abdu-Sabur’s efforts to clean-up what police see as the murder scene, investigators said they found ample amounts of forensic evidence. That evidence, along with the witness testimony will be the foundation of the case against Abdu-Sabur.
The motive for the grisly slaying remains a mystery and may never be known. It’s not clear how Abdu-Sabur and Bills came to know each other.
“We’re learning toward a drug connection between them, but we’re not positive,” Rizzo said. “She had some addiction issues.”
What’s next?
With Abdu-Sabur charged with second-degree murder and remanded to the Niagara County jail, Rizzo said his witnesses are feeling more secure.
Now Earp will turn his attention to solving the Gates homicide.
“The downside, (with Abdu-Sabur’s arrest) is it doesn’t put us any closer to solving Gates,” Rizzo said. “The upside, is the people in this city can out their heads on a pillow knowing there isn’t a serial killer running around.
