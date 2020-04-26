Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Niagara Falls police were called to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for a stabbing victim who was brought in by a taxi cab.
The male victim, who was reported to be in his late 20s or early 30s, was stabbed at least four or five times on the left side of his body — starting from his armpit and going toward his leg.
Police reported that the woman damaged the taxi cab as it was leaving to transport the man to the hospital.
After gathering information at the hospital, officers located the potential crime scene at a home on the 500 block of 20th St. Officers located a female in the house. She was uncooperative with officers and began fighting with them after she was observed cleaning blood off the floor next to a knife.
At this time, officers said the woman was taken into custody for damaging the cab as police investigate her involvement in the stabbing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.