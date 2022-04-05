Falls police are looking for information on a shooting incident Monday night at 19th Street and Ashland Avenue that sent to people to the hospital.
Officers were called to the shooting about 10 p.m. Monday and began an investigation. They were advised that there may be a shooting victim after a 911 caller reported seeing a male "limping.” Officers located two bullet casings and blood in the roadway, out front of the convenience store on 19th Street.
Police were then informed that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in a private vehicle. Officers said the victim appeared to have several significant injuries including a gunshot wound to the chest. He also had injuries to his right foot, left hand and suspected gunshot would in his buttocks. Officers said he was sedated, intubated and was being prepared for transfer to Erie County Medical Center and was unable to be interviewed. He is currently listed in critical condition.
While investigating the scene, officers said they noticed several surveillance cameras outside a nearby building. Officers said people at the building said the cameras didn’t work and were otherwise uncooperative.
A second gunshot victim arrived at Memorial a short time later in another private vehicle. Initially uncooperative with police, the victim, suffering a gunshot wound to his lower left leg. The victim eventually told police he had been at the store at 19th and Ashland and was walking home when he heard a man yell, “Man, don’t mess with me” and then five or six gunshots. He then felt a burning sensation in his leg but continued walking home.
NFPD Detectives are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact the NFPD Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or the NFPD general information number at (716) 286-4711.
