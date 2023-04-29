A 31-year old man was injured in a shooting on Niagara Avenue early Saturday morning.
Around 3:35 a.m., Falls police responded to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center after the man arrived at the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Shortly thereafter, he was transferred to ECMC for further treatment.
It was reported that the shooting had occurred near Main Street and Niagara Avenue. Additional officers responded to that location to look for a scene. Just east of the intersection, in the 900 block of Niagara Avenue, officers located two bullet casings and blood.
Niagara Falls detectives responded to take over the investigation.
