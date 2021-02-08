Michigan shooting

Officers responded to a gunshot victim at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center on Monday night.

 Photo by RobShots

Niagara Falls police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Michigan Avenue just after 6 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired.

It was reported that the shooter jumped into a back seat of a Chevy Tahoe.

Minutes later, officers were advised of a gunshot victim at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Officer responded to the hospital and confirmed that shooting victim was related to the shots fired on Michigan.

The male, reportedly in his 20s, was transferred to the Erie County Medical Center.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you