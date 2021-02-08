Niagara Falls police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Michigan Avenue just after 6 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired.
It was reported that the shooter jumped into a back seat of a Chevy Tahoe.
Minutes later, officers were advised of a gunshot victim at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Officer responded to the hospital and confirmed that shooting victim was related to the shots fired on Michigan.
The male, reportedly in his 20s, was transferred to the Erie County Medical Center.
