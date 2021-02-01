Niagara Falls police are investigating what appears to be the first homicide of 2021.
Police were called to a home on the 500 block of 20th Street about 1:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a man laying in the snow for about 30 minutes.
Arriving officers found a 26-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
According to reports from the scene, a witness reported hearing a gunshot in the area around 12:30 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing. Falls Police ask that anyone with information contact detectives at 286-4553.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.