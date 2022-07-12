Falls police are investigating an apparent homicide in the 800 block of Pine Avenue.
Responding patrol officers found the body of what was described as a “young male” lying in the middle of the street about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information was immediately available. Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Unit detectives are on the scene now.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
