Falls police are investigating a fatal shooting in Jordan Gardens Monday night.
The victim has not been identified but has been described as a teenage male.
Patrol officers responded to Jordan Gardens around 8:30 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.
Falls firefighters and EMTs performed CPR on the victim and he was taken by ambulance to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.
There were reports that a fight may have proceeded the shooting.
New York State Police troopers stopped a car near the scene that may have been tied to the incident.
Falls police requested assistance from other local law enforcement agencies after a crowd, described as "unruly" gathered at the crime scene.
