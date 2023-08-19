Niagara Falls police are investigating a fatal shooting at Fourth and Niagara streets.
Police were called to the area about 4:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting. Numerous bullet casings and projectiles littered Fourth Street upon their arrival.
While on scene, officers learned that an injured man had been taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment in private vehicles.
At the hospital, officers discovered that two people had been shot. One of the victims, reported to be a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other victim was stabilized and transported to Erie County Medical Center where he is in critical condition.
Criminal investigation and crime scene detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the NFPD Criminal Investigation Department at 716-286-4553 or the general information number 716-286 4711.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.