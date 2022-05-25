Niagara Falls Police are investigating a decomposed body found on Michigan Avenue Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Michigan Avenue about 11:30 a.m. for a report of a dead person.
When officers arrived, they found “badly decomposed human remains.”
Because of the condition of the body, police aren’t sure how long they’ve been there. Determining the identity of the body and cause of death will take some time, according to police.
A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Thursday.
