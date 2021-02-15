Niagara Falls police are investigating a Sunday night shooting incident on the 600 block of 19th Street.
About 9:15 p.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old city man arrived at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center with several gunshot wounds to his legs. The man had been driven to the hospital by a private vehicle which then sped away, according to reports from the scene.
City officials said the man was uncooperative with police and medical personnel and at one point walked out of the hospital without treatment. He was located by police and returned to the hospital out of concern for the severity of his injuries. He was eventually treated by hospital staff.
He would not cooperate with investigating officers but the shooting is believed to have happened on the 600 block of 19th Street. According to reports from the scene, surveillance video from a nearby gas station showed a male who wasn’t the gunshot victim jump out a second-floor window. Several drops of blood were reportedly found in the gas station parking lot.
The investigation of this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Niagara Falls Police detectives at 286-4553.
