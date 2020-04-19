Falls police were called to a home on the 2200 block of South Avenue for reports of gunshots and a large gathering of people about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Arriving officers said about 30 people were in the home. A woman told them the party would be quiet and no one else would be allowed inside. Officers noted she was highly uncooperative and no one else in the house would speak with officers.
Evidence of a shooting was found in the driveway where officers located shell casings. The suspect was said to have run off after firing the weapon.
Officers noted that there had been multiple complaints about the home Friday and Saturday.
