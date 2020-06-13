Falls police were called to 61st Street near the LaSalle Expressway on Friday after a woman stepped on one of several nails sticking out of the ground along a path.
The woman said the nail went through her shoe but didn’t injure her. She said there were several other nails sticking out of the ground and she believed they were placed there by a neighbor looking to deter ATV and dirt bikes from using the path.
All the nails had been pulled from the path by the time officers arrived.
