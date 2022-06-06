Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then clearing overnight. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.