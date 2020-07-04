A 17-year-old Falls teen suffered an apparent bone fracture in his jaw and a 34-year-old woman was left with facial injuries after two separate attacks in the city early Friday morning.
Police were initially called to a 24th Street apartment about 3 a.m. Friday where the teen was found bleeding profusely from his mouth. A family member said the youth had been assaulted by four people in the area of Hyde Park Boulevard and Gill Creek. The teen’s parents helped separate the youth from the attackers and bring him home.
After being brought to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, the teen was transported to Erie County Medical Center with the jaw injury.
While at Memorial Medical Center for the assault of the teen, a 34-year-old woman was rushed in with blood coming from the area of her right eye and swollen portions of her head.
The woman said she lived on the 400 block of 24th Street and while sitting outside between 3 a.m. and 4:40 a.m., she said a car pulled up near the front of her house and three light-skinned Black males got out. The woman said one of the men asked her if she wanted to hang out before all three attacked her.
A neighbor heard her screaming and ran over, pulling one of the men off the victim and pushing her another away. The men then ran north on 24th Street toward Pine Avenue.
Officers noted that one of the men in the assault of the teen matched the description of the one of the woman’s attackers.
