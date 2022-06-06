Falls police are searching for a motive and a suspect in the city's latest homicide.
Patrol officers were called to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center at around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night after a man, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head was brought to ER 1 in a private vehicle. The victim was stabilized and transported to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.
The victim, identified as Keith Agee, 26, of the Falls, died as a result of his wound on Sunday afternoon.
Police said they were able to determine that Agree had been sitting in the passenger seat of a car in the 2400 block of Lasalle Avenue, when an unknown shooter walked up and shot him through an open window.
Officers and detectives, assisted by a K-9 unit from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, searched the area around the crime scene and reportedly located at least one live bullet in a patch of grass near the roadway.
Detectives are asking for help from the public. Anyone who may been in the area of the shooting or who may have information about the incident is asked to contact detectives at 716-286-4553 or 716-286-4711.
