Officers were called to the train tracks underneath the Hyde Park Boulevard bridge about 4 p.m. Friday for a report of a burning portable toilet.
Falls firefighters were able to extinguish the fire which a witness blamed on a group of juveniles. He said he was hiking in the area when he saw them running from the burning structure.
Officers noted that CSX was notified of the situation but no employees responded to the scene.
