Niagara Falls Police have identified a suspect in Monday morning’s fatal shooting incident on the 2000 block of 18th Street.
Juan J. Ubiles is wanted by Niagara Falls Police and the US Marshal Service for the murder of a 44-year-old man. Ubiles is a Niagara Falls resident with ties to Lockport.
Ubiles is described as 6-foor-1, 180 lbs. Ubiles is considered armed and potentially dangerous. If someone sees Ubiles or has information regarding his whereabouts they are requested to contact 911.
Any other information can be directed to detectives in the Niagara Falls Police Department Criminal Investigation Division 716-286-4553 or the general information number at 716-286-471.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.