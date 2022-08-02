Falls police have identified the victim of the city’s latest homicide, the seventh of the year.
Criminal Investigation Division (CID) detectives said the victim is David Handley, 59, of the Falls.
Handley was found on the rear balcony of a home at 557 19th St. at around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Falls Police patrol officers and Falls firefighters had responded to that address for a report of an “unresponsive male on a back porch.”
When they arrived, officers said they found Handley's body and firefighters were initially told that he had "passed out. As first responders began treating Handley, they discovered that he had suffered a single gunshot wound to his back.
Handley was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said again, on Tuesday, that they are seeking help from the public in their search for clues. Sources said detectives have made "some progress" on the case.
There's been no comment on a possible motive for the slaying. Investigators have asked that anyone with information contact them at 716-286-4553 or 716-286-4711.
