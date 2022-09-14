Falls police are hunting for the person who “left for dead” a 6-month-old Labrador puppy in a wooded area off the 7400 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard.
Animal Control and patrol officers responded to a call at 5:18 p.m. on Aug. 28 of a “dog abandoned for the past two days” in a wooded area behind a tire store and retail outlet. The caller told police dispatchers that the dog had been tied to a shopping cart and left without food, water and shelter.
Officers said they searched for the puppy and heard what they described as “a bark and piercing whining” coming from an area about 100 yards north of the retail store’s parking lot. As they followed the barking and whining, the officers said they found “a medium-size, tan-colored Lab mix puppy tied to a shopping cart” that was lying on its side.
Animal Control Officer Donny Booth described the puppy as being “in an emaciated state.” Booth wrote in his report of the incident that the puppy “appeared weak, with an unsteady posture” and began barking and whining as the officers approached.
He said the puppy “attempted to hide in the tipped shopping cart” and appeared to be afraid. Officers said the puppy was attached to the handle of the cart with a chain leash that had become tangled and was causing pressure to the dog’s neck.
Booth wrote that officers were able to untangle the leash and get the puppy to sip some water and eat a small amount of dog food. The puppy was then taken to the SPCA of Niagara shelter where it was treated by the veterinary staff.
After determining that the puppy was female, she was named Fawn.
“She was a little thin when she got here,” SPCA Executive Director Amy Lewis said. “But she was so sweet. I sat on the floor with her and she sat on my lap.”
Falls police said their investigation of the incident is continuing and they’ve currently laid three animal cruelty charges related to the case.
“We would surely love to find out who did this and have a conversation with them,” Lewis said.
The shelter executive said she is seeing an increasing number of abandoned animals being brought in over the last few months.
“We are seeing more and more abandonment,” Lewis said. “I think it speaks to the lack of resources in the area. People are having difficulty caring for their pets.”
Lewis said the the number of abandonments is taxing for the Lockport Road shelter, which frequently finds itself overcrowded.
“For people who are having difficulty (caring for pets) we would hope they would reach out to us,” she said. “We may not be able to accept (a pet surrender), but we would try to help in other ways, like providing food if they need it.”
As for Fawn, Lewis said the puppy’s rescue has had a happy ending. She’s has been adopted and is now waiting to leave the shelter to join her new family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.