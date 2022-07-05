A Falls man, shot by police, has been indicted by a Niagara County grand jury on multiple felony counts including attempted aggravated assault on a police officer.
The same grand jury has also found that two Falls police officers were justified in using deadly physical force to stop a knife attack by Reginald D. Barnes.
Barnes, 29, was charged by the grand jury with two counts of attempted aggravated assault on a police officer, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and aggravated family offense. He was arranged on the charges Tuesday morning before Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.
After previously being arranged on a criminal complaint in a hospital bed at the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, were he was recovering from gunshot wounds suffered in his encounter with police on June 3, Barnes appeared in-person in front of Wojtaszek. The judge ordered him held without bail pending further pre-trial proceedings.
The charge of attempted aggravated assault on a police officer carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
At a mid-morning news conference, Niagara Country District Attorney Brian Seaman also announced that the grand jury had issued a report that found that Falls Police Lt. Joseph Scibilia and Officer Gregory Paul were justified in their use of force when they “discharged their service weapons” after Barnes “charged and stabbed” Officer Dominic Senese and charged at Paul.
“The grand jury determined that the level of force used was in accordance with the law, given the circumstances the officers faced,” Seaman said. “Neither officer will face any charges whatsoever. The grand jury liked at all the evidence and they determined that both officers were justified in using force that day.”
Sean declined to say whether the officers had testified before the grand jury.
“Everyone (involved in the incident) was given the opportunity to testify,” Seaman said.
The DA pointed to graphic video, captured by Senese’s body camera, as playing a critical role in the grand jury’s investigation.
“The body camera footage captured, in detail, what the officers faced that day,” Seaman said. “I believe it was very helpful.”
Falls Police Superintendent John Faso said he was “thankful for the officers for this conclusion.”
“I think you can tell from the body camera video what the officers faced,” Faso said. “This is something those officers will deal with for the rest of their lives.”
The police superintendent said Scibilia, Paul, Senese and Officer Kayla Richards, who was also on scene, have all returned to duty.
The Falls officers had been dispatched, just after 5 p.m. June 3, to a domestic incident in the area of 84th Street and Frontier Avenue. A female victim told 911 operators that her abuser, later identified as Barnes, who is currently serving a probation sentence for his conviction on a domestic violence-related charge, and has been adjudicated as a registered sex offender, and is the subject of an order of protection, had been in the vicinity of her home.
Neighbors of the victim reportedly chased Barnes from the area of the victim’s apartment and then flagged down patrol officers in the vicinity of 81st Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard. Those officers then encountered Barnes in the drive-thru of a nearby pharmacy.
When the officers were advised that Barnes had violated the victim’s order of protection, they attempted to take him into custody.
In video, recorded on Senese’s body worn camera, Paul is seen approaching Barnes, who is standing next to a police cruiser. Paul places his left hand on Barnes’ left arm in an attempt to handcuff him, but Barnes jerks his arm away and begins to pull away as the officer tries to control him by grabbing his shirt.
The video shows Barnes fall to the ground and Paul attempts to bring him to his feet. Barnes is able to escape from Paul’s grasp and the video shows that Senese has pulled out his Taser and is pointing it in Barnes’ direction.
Barnes stumbles and almost falls and then begins to run from the officers. Senese fires his Taser, but it appears to have no effect.
The video shows that Barnes stops running away from the officers, turns and begins to walk toward Senese with his left hand on his left pants pocket. While Senese continues to hold his Taser, Barnes pulls a knife from his pocket and runs directly at Senese.
As he reaches the officer, the video shows Barnes thrusting the knife over Senese’s head. Police say Barnes then stabbed Senese in the back.
The Taser flies out of Senese’s hand and he puts that hand in Barnes’ face to push him away. As Senese retreats from Barnes, and the the video image widens out, Paul can be seen with his police issued handgun out of its holster and pointed toward the ground.
Scibilia, who is also on scene, can be observed on the video with his handgun drawn and pointed in the direction of Barnes.
The body camera video shows Barnes turning from Senese and, still holding the knife, charging toward Paul. Paul levels his handgun and fires directly at Barnes.
The video shows Barnes put his hands up as he is hit by the gunfire and he falls face forward on a patch of grass. Barnes’ body then rolls to a stop at Paul’s feet.
Senese, who suffered what police said were minor injuries to his back and arm, was treated and released from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center that evening. Faso said the knife attack was blunted by Senese’s ballistic vest.
