More than 4 pounds of meth was found by police in the home of parolee on Niagara Falls Boulevard on Thursday morning.
About 10:50 a.m., Niagara Falls Police Department Narcotics & Intelligence Division detectives were assisting Niagara County probation officers with a check at 8810 Niagara Falls Blvd. No. 10. During a search of the residence of probationer Ismael Mata-Perez, more than 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, worth about $65,000, was located in a dresser drawer.
Mata-Perez was arrested on a felony count of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court.
