Niagara Falls police caught a North Carolina man wanted for throwing a chemical grenade at an Erie County Sheriff’s Deputy during a police pursuit on Jan. 25.
The Jan. 25 incident occurred on the Seneca Nation of Indians’ Cattaraugus Territories. About 6:15 p.m., an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop an older model pickup truck towing a trailer with an ATV on it on Route 438 at which point the vehicle’s operator threw a non-lethal chemical grenade at the patrol car. Powder residue from the gas grenade entered the vehicle’s cabin, causing a reaction. Due to Deputy’s discomfort and safety issues, they terminated the pursuit.
The sheriff’s office went to the public to identify the people involved. Detectives followed up on several tips received from the public. They worked with the Erie County Crime Analysis Center to issue a region-wide alert looking for the suspect and associated individuals.
On Thursday, Niagara Falls police took two people in custody at a hotel on Niagara Falls Boulevard that matched the description of the law enforcement alert.
Erie County detectives met Niagara Falls officers and took 40-year-old David Coffey of Marble, North Carolina, into custody and charged him with:
• Reckless endangerment, a class-D felony;
• Unlawful fleeing from police, a class-A misdemeanor;
• Obstruction of governmental administration, a class-A misdemeanor;
• Resisting arrest, a class-A misdemeanor;
• Unlawful possession of a noxious matter, a class-B misdemeanor.
Also taken into custody was 23-year-old Abigail Klink for multiple out-of-area warrants.
Both defendants are being held at the Erie County Holding Center. Klink is awaiting extradition for outstanding warrants, and Coffey is remanded without bail.
