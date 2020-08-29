Empty cash registers and liquor were among the items taken from several North End businesses during a string of burglaries overnight Friday.
Officers were first called to an auto shop on the 200 block of Hyde Park Boulevard about 9:05 p.m. Friday for a burglary in progress. A customer at a neighboring bar told officers they saw a Black man wearing dark clothes carrying items out of the auto shop. The suspect entered a black Pontiac G6 and drove off. The customer also noted that a white female appeared to be “slumped over” in the passenger seat.
The owner of the auto shop also responded to the scene and found the business’ front door window smashed. A $300 Casio cash register was missing but he said there was no cash inside. The owner said he wasn’t sure if anything else was taken.
An officer followed a fluid trail near the business to a home on the 100 block of 24th Street which was also the potential site of a burglary.
The fluid trail continued to 24th Street and Pine Avenue where it stopped but officers did find a black Pontiac G6 in the 600 block of 23rd Street. The registered owner allowed officers to search the vehicle but they found no evidence from the burglary.
Police were then called to a veterans post on the 2400 block of Seneca Avenue at 11:50 p.m. Friday for a burglar alarm and found that someone had thrown a brick through a glass door which was then pried open.
A representative of the post told officers that five bottles of liquor worth $250 were stolen from the bar area but nothing else seemed out of place.
About an hour later, at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, officers were checking an auto shop in the 2400 block of Hyde Park Boulevard when they found a garage door open and two broken windows.
Police called the owner who told them he left the shop at 8 p.m. Friday and everything was locked up. He surmised the suspect broke the window to get access to open the garage door.
The owner said the only thing he noticed missing was a $400 vehicle scanner.
About 2:45 a.m. officers were called to another auto shop on the 2500 block of Seneca Avenue for another burglary. The owner of the shop said he was checking the business about 2:40 a.m. when he noticed a black Pontiac G6 with no plates was missing from his lot. A garage door was also forced open with a large metal pole that was laying next to it.
The owner said the keys to the stolen Pontiac and another car were taken from a key box. The stolen car belonged to the shop owner. He provided officers with a possible suspect.
On Friday morning, officers were then called to a bakery business on the 1700 block of Pine Avenue about 6:20 a.m. where an arriving employee discovered signs of a burglary and dialed 911.
Officers checked the business and found smashed windows on a side of the business. An iPad was found on the floor nearby.
A business owner said a cash register valued at $100 had been taken but there was no money in it. He added that the business’ surveillance system should have footage of the incident.
Crime Scene Unit detectives were investigating the overnight burglaries.
