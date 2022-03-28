LOCKPORT -- A Niagara County grand jury has indicted a Falls woman in connection with what police have described as a domestic violence homicide.
The grand jury charged Chevelle Sherrill, 43, 511 Hyde Park Blvd., with a single count of second-degree murder. Sherrill pleaded not guilty to the charge during an arraignment Friday morning before Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano.
She was ordered held without bail.
Sherrill is accused of killing Calvin Wroten, 47, during an incident in their apartment on Jan. 5. It was the Falls' first homicide of 2022.
Falls Police patrol officers said they responded to a “check the welfare” call, at about 12:45 p.m., at a three-unit apartment building at 511 Hyde Park Blvd., directly across from the former Falls Police headquarters. When the officers arrived, they said they found blood evidence in a hallway and then “forced entry” into the apartment shared by Sherrill and Wroten.
Inside, police said they found Sherrill suffering from stab wounds, while Wroten was discovered dead. Detectives initially indicated that the couple had been involved in an “altercation.”
Police and prosecutors have said that Wroten died from a single gunshot wound, likely from a shotgun. Sherrill was found with cut wounds to her stomach and wrists, but investigators and prosecutors believe the wounds were self-inflicted.
She was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center by ambulance before being transferred to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo. After being treated for the wounds, Sherrill was then held for more than a week for additional treatments and evaluation.
At the time police declined to say what the additional treatment entailed.
