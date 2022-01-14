Falls police have arrested a suspect in connection with the city’s first homicide of 2022.
Thursday night, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division arrested and charged Chevelle Sherrill, 43, 511 Hyde Park Blvd., with a single count of second-degree murder. Sherrill was arraigned on the charge in Falls City Court on Friday morning.
She pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail, pending a preliminary hearing on Feb. 9.
Sherrill is accused of killing Calvin Wroten, 47, during an incident in their apartment on Jan. 5.
Detectives indicated on Friday that they are still piecing together what happened inside the Hyde Park Boulevard apartment that the couple shared. Investigators have only described it as an “altercation.”
Falls Police patrol officers said they responded to a “check the welfare” call at about 12:45 p.m. Jan. 5 at the three-unit building at 511 Hyde Park Blvd., directly across from the former Falls Police headquarters. When the officers arrived, they said they found blood evidence in a hallway and then “forced entry” into one of the apartment shared by Sherrill and Wroten.
Inside, they found Sherrill suffering from stab wounds, while Wroten was discovered deceased. Neither police nor prosecutors have confirmed the cause of Wroten’s death,
Sherrill was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center by ambulance before being transferred to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo. She was treated for her wounds, but was then held for more than a week until her release Thursday.
Detectives had said that they hoped to speak with Sherrill, but did not commented on whether they have.
