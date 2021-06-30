A 60-year-old Niagara Falls man is in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center following a hit-and-run crash involving his motorcycle and an SUV at Buffalo Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard Tuesday night.
The accident occurred about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. A fellow motorcyclist told Falls police that the two had been traveling west on Buffalo Avenue when a Chevy Blazer made a left-hand turn from Hyde Park Boulevard into the path of the motorcycles. Following the crash, the Blazer drove off east on Buffalo Avenue.
The riding companion said the Blazer should have driver’s-side damage.
The injured ride was taken to ECMC by ambulance. A Niagara Falls firefighter rode in the ambulance to ECMC to assist AMR with the man’s care.
The Niagara Falls Crash Management Team responded to the accident and is continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Division at 286-4563, or the Police Information line at 286-4711.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.