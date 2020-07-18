The manager of a motel on the 9300 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard called police early Saturday morning after someone damaged a glass door.
The manager said he was sleeping inside the bedroom attached to the office building when he was awoken to a crash about 3:10 a.m. When he checked it out, he found that the bottom half of a glass door was cracked.
A review of surveillance footage showed a woman at first knocking on the door, then banging and yelling and finally kicking the door at which point it cracks. The manager noted that the door is locked and if a guest needs assistance there’s a phone number to call on the door. He also said the motel was expecting a late check-in and tried calling the customer but no one picked up the phone.
The damage to the door was estimated at $200.
