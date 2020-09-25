Falls police were called out to investigate an early Friday morning shooting incident on the 1700 block of Pierce Avenue.
About 12:130 a.m. an officer was sent to Hometown Markets on the 1500 block of Pierce Avenue following a report of a man running in to the store claiming someone was shooting at him.
The 26-year-old Falls man told officers that he had been walking in front of “the church” on the 1700 block of Pierce with a woman when a black Toyota truck pulled up and a man he didn’t know got out and yelled, “Hey, I know you guys. That’s right, I do know you guys — I’m going to blow you down!”
The victim said he and the woman began running west down Pierce during which time he heard nine gunshots. He ran to the store while the woman ran in a different direction.
The victim said he didn’t know the man, describing him as a Black man with a “fro,” short and stocky wearing a grey hoodie.
Police said video footage from the store showed a dark-colored SUV traveling west on Pierce at 12:27 a.m. After entering the intersection of 17th Street, the SUV stops and backs up into the 1400 block o 17th Street and turn its lights off. A short time later the victim can be seen running into the store and the truck drives off at a high rate of speed heading south on 17th Street.
Officers searching the area in front of the church on the 1700 block of Pierce found four shell casings in the street.
