LOCKPORT — A Falls man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge, that resulted from a bizarre crash that took the life of a woman who had been asleep in the bedroom of her basement apartment on St. Johns Parkway.
Leander J. Patterson, 42, of St. Johns Parkway, entered his plea to a single count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter during a hearing before Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek on Tuesday afternoon. He faces a potential prison term of up to 7 years when he returns for sentencing in October.
Patterson had originally been charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and unsafe backing after slamming his car into the wall of an apartment building. First responders were called to the apartment building parking lot, at 9103 St. Johns Parkway around 11:30 p.m. on May 19, for a report of a vehicle striking a building and “a person trapped under the car.”
Responding Falls Police patrol officers were told that Patterson, driving a 2015 Cadillac, backed up into several parked vehicles and then continued in reverse, slamming into the wall of the apartment building. The force of the crash propelled the Cadillac through the wall and the vehicle came to rest on top of a woman sleeping in her bed in an apartment.
The victim, identified as Levron Gray, 64, of St. John’s Parkway, was pinned under Patterson’s vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Patterson reportedly failed field sobriety tests and Falls Police Crash Management Unit investigators obtained a court-ordered blood test from him.
At his plea hearing, Niagara County prosecutors said Patterson “admitted to operating his vehicle while intoxicated” and killing Gray.
“This defendant was intoxicated to the point that he drove his vehicle through the side of an apartment building and killed his neighbor, who was sleeping inside,” Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said after Patterson’s plea. “He will now be held accountable.”
