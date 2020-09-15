Falls police are investigating the assault of a city man early Monday morning on Pine Avenue.
Officers said they met a 33-year-old city man at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center who was being treated for several cuts to the back of his neck and to his stomach.
The man said he was walking down the 800 block of Pine Avenue at about 1:20 a.m. when he was approached two or three males who began hitting him. He said two of the males pulled out knives and began cutting him.
The victim said the males were trying to take his backpack which he was holding on to. He said the males began kicking him but he was able to get to his feet and began running toward the hospital.
The victim added that he has an implant in his heart and he was fearful for his life.
Officers searched the area for the suspects but didn’t spot anyone.
