Niagara Falls police are investigating a shooting incident which left a 38-year-old city man with a wound to the leg.
The incident occurred about 10:10 p.m. Monday on the 400 block of 19th Street. Police received a call of shots fired in the area with a possible victim. Arriving officers found the wounded man on the front porch of a home on the block.
He was taken to Erie County Medical Center by an AMR ambulance crew for treatment. His injury was described as non-life threatening.
The suspect reportedly fled the scene toward Niagara Street.
Anyone that has any other information is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or the General Information Number at (716) 286-4711.
