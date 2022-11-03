LOCKPORT — A Falls man is headed to prison for his guilty plea to a manslaughter charge in connection with a bizarre car crash that took the life of a woman who had been asleep in the bedroom of her basement apartment on St. Johns Parkway.
Leander J. Patterson, 42, of St. Johns Parkway, was sentenced to 2 1/3 to 7 years behind bars for his conviction on a single count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter. The sentence, the maximum potential term that Patterson could face, was handed down by Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.
Patterson had originally been charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and unsafe backing after slamming his car into the wall of an apartment building. First responders were called to the apartment building parking lot, at 9103 St. Johns Parkway around 11:30 p.m. on May 19, for a report of a vehicle striking a building and “a person trapped under the car.”
Responding Falls Police patrol officers were told that Patterson, driving a 2015 Cadillac, backed up into several parked vehicles and then continued in reverse, until he hit the wall of the apartment building. The force of the crash propelled the Cadillac through the wall and the vehicle came to rest on top of a woman sleeping in her bed in a basement apartment.
The victim, identified as Levron Gray, 64, of St. John’s Parkway, was pinned under Patterson’s vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Patterson reportedly failed field sobriety tests and Falls Police Crash Management Unit investigators obtained a court-ordered blood test from him. At his plea hearing, prosecutors said Patterson “admitted to operating his vehicle while intoxicated” and killing Gray.
“The circumstances of the victim’s death in this case were horrible,” Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said, after the sentencing. “Levron Gray was asleep in bed, when the defendant’s vehicle crashed through the wall, into her apartment, killing her. The maximum sentence is the appropriate one.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.